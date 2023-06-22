Police search for suspects who assaulted man in Detroit liquor store
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of assaulting a 35-year-old man earlier this month inside a Detroit liquor store.
The incident happened at about 6:32 p.m. on June 7 in the 14200 block of East Jefferson.
Police say the two male suspects were involved in a physical altercation with the victim. One of the suspects left the store to grab a gun and fire shots in the store. No injuries were reported.
Both suspects then left the store in a silver Saturn.
The suspect who grabbed the gun is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 180 pounds. Police say he was wearing black shorts and no shirt.
The other suspect is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 230 pounds. He was wearing all-black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call DDPD's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
for more features.