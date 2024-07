Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for the parents of a child who was found wandering on Wednesday.

Police said the child was found in the area of Collingham Drive and Shakespeare Street.

Anyone with information on the parents' whereabouts is asked to call DPD's ninth precinct at 313-596-5900.

Detroit Police Department