Two people injured in shooting incident at Benihana restaurant in Dearborn

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people were injured in a shooting at a Benihana restaurant Wednesday night in Dearborn.

At about 9 p.m., police responded to the restaurant on Hubbard Drive near Fairlane Mall for a possible shooting. Police say the victims were shot in their lower extremities and were transported to a local hospital.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. A suspect has not been arrested.

NEW: Dearborn Police report a shooting at Benihana off Hubbard Dr. Police tell us, there are several injuries... https://t.co/AdSr5uQiCs — TERELL BAILEY (@terellbaileytv) August 22, 2024

Police say the area is secured and there is no threat to the public.

The University of Michigan Dearborn issued a social media alert. In an update, officials say there is no threat to the campus, and normal activities can resume.

An investigation is ongoing.