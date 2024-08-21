Two people injured in shooting incident at Benihana restaurant in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people were injured in a shooting at a Benihana restaurant Wednesday night in Dearborn.
At about 9 p.m., police responded to the restaurant on Hubbard Drive near Fairlane Mall for a possible shooting. Police say the victims were shot in their lower extremities and were transported to a local hospital.
Police do not believe the shooting was random. A suspect has not been arrested.
Police say the area is secured and there is no threat to the public.
The University of Michigan Dearborn issued a social media alert. In an update, officials say there is no threat to the campus, and normal activities can resume.
An investigation is ongoing.