Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people injured in shooting incident at Benihana restaurant in Dearborn

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories
Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories 04:00

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people were injured in a shooting at a Benihana restaurant Wednesday night in Dearborn.

At about 9 p.m., police responded to the restaurant on Hubbard Drive near Fairlane Mall for a possible shooting. Police say the victims were shot in their lower extremities and were transported to a local hospital.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. A suspect has not been arrested.

Police say the area is secured and there is no threat to the public.

The University of Michigan Dearborn issued a social media alert. In an update, officials say there is no threat to the campus, and normal activities can resume.

An investigation is ongoing.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.