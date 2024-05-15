Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating after man caught opening mailed package on Dearborn sidewalk

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit Medical Center tax exemptions extended, Gordie Howe Bridge updates and more top stories
Detroit Medical Center tax exemptions extended, Gordie Howe Bridge updates and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is investigating after a man was caught sitting on the sidewalk allegedly opening someone else's mailed package. 

dearborn-police-mail-fraud-suspect.png
Dearborn police are searching for a man who was caught opening a mailed package, which they believe was unlawfully taken off someone's porch. Dearborn Police Department

At about 2 p.m. on May 9, a community member confronted a man opening a mailed package on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of Pinehurst St. 

Police say cellphone footage showed the suspect walking away from the package he opened after he was confronted. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn Police Captain Aaron Najor at 313-943-2272 or anajor@dearborn.gov, as authorities believe the package was taken off someone else's porch. 

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. 

"Mail theft may seem like a minor crime, but it is a major invasion of an individual's privacy and their property," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "All residents deserve to trust that their privacy will be protected. It is important we locate this individual and prevent further theft from taking place in Dearborn."  

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 9:18 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.