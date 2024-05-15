Police investigating after man caught opening mailed package on Dearborn sidewalk

(CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is investigating after a man was caught sitting on the sidewalk allegedly opening someone else's mailed package.

Dearborn police are searching for a man who was caught opening a mailed package, which they believe was unlawfully taken off someone's porch. Dearborn Police Department

At about 2 p.m. on May 9, a community member confronted a man opening a mailed package on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of Pinehurst St.

Police say cellphone footage showed the suspect walking away from the package he opened after he was confronted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn Police Captain Aaron Najor at 313-943-2272 or anajor@dearborn.gov, as authorities believe the package was taken off someone else's porch.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

"Mail theft may seem like a minor crime, but it is a major invasion of an individual's privacy and their property," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "All residents deserve to trust that their privacy will be protected. It is important we locate this individual and prevent further theft from taking place in Dearborn."