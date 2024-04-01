Watch CBS News
Police investigate triple shooting in Eastpointe

/ CBS Detroit

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Eastpointe Police Department is investigating a triple shooting Monday night.

CBS News Detroit arrived at the scene and learned officers responded to two locations. 

Police responded to the area of Kelly Road and Spindler Avenue. They also went to a scene in the area of Dijon Avenue.

Eastpointe police dispatch said there is an active investigation and did not provide any details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

