Police investigate after 2 killed in Detroit double shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people were killed in a double shooting Monday morning in Detroit.
At about 11:19 a.m., July 10, police in DPD's Sixth Precinct responded to a shot spotter in the 9900 block of Evergreen Road and found two men dead, according to police.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Police say a description of the suspect is unknown.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.