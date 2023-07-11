Watch CBS News
Police investigate after 2 killed in Detroit double shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people were killed in a double shooting Monday morning in Detroit.

At about 11:19 a.m., July 10, police in DPD's Sixth Precinct responded to a shot spotter in the 9900 block of Evergreen Road and found two men dead, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Police say a description of the suspect is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 10:54 PM

