Police catch horse wandering the streets in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Inkster police had their hands full Friday morning after they were called to catch a horse found wandering.

Police responded to a call about a horse at about 6:30 a.m. on May 24. CBS News Detroit obtained dashcam footage showing officers slowly driving behind the horse, which was roaming residential streets.

Police said they captured the animal with the help of city councilwoman Lindsay Scott. They did not say where the horse came from.

"A big thank you to Councilwoman Scott for her help and for demonstrating how she is one of the many who wear multiple hats in our city," Inkster police said in a social media post.