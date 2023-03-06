Watch CBS News
Police arrest Pontiac man accused of selling fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone

By Sara Powers

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Pontiac man is accused of selling fentanyl pills that were disguised as oxycodone prescription pills, police said.

2023-fentanyl-seizure-002.jpg
The Sterling Heights Police Department recovered 18,000 fentanyl pills that were disguised as oxycodone prescription pills. Sterling Heights Police Department

The Sterling Heights Police Department Narcotics Team started investigating 31-year-old Miguel Angel Rosario-Nieves in early February. 

Investigation revealed that the pills being sold were imprinted with the label "M30," which is the number imprinted on all normal oxycodone pills. 

During the investigation, which extended across Macomb and Oakland counties, there were multiple drug deals with undercover officers. 

"In late February, the Sterling Heights Narcotics Team conducted a high-risk search warrant on an address in Pontiac," said the Sterling Heights Police Department. "Upon doing so, they recovered 18,000 pills of fentanyl which were disguised as oxycodone prescription pills. These pills had the strength to kill a single person with just one dose!"

Police say the number of drugs recovered had a street value of about $450,000. 

Rosario-Nieves was arrested and given a $500,000 bond.

"Due to the outstanding and diligent work by our undercover officers, there is no doubt that thousands of lives were saved by this arrest and the recovery of these fake oxycodone pills," said Sterling Heights police. "The Sterling Heights Police Department prides itself on protecting our community and arresting people like Mr. Rosario-Nieves who choose to poison our society for monetary gain."  

