No one hurt after portion of Plymouth Road closed due to "bomb threat" at courthouse

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Plymouth Police Department closed a portion of Plymouth Road Thursday due to a police situation at the courthouse.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the incident was due to a bomb threat, but an all-clear was given early in the afternoon. Other courthouses had similar threats, but details are limited, the sheriff's office said. 

The road was closed between Haggerty and Mill Streets due to an ongoing police situation, according to a social media post from the police department. 

City of Plymouth Courthouse
The Plymouth Police Department closed a portion of Plymouth Road Thursday due to a police situation.  CBS News Detroit contributor

"Please avoid Plymouth Road between Haggerty and Mill Streets in the City of Plymouth due to an ongoing police situation," the post said. "Barricades and officers are diverting traffic."

In addition, police said everyone is safe, and no one was injured. 

First published on January 4, 2024 / 12:15 PM EST

