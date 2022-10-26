Plymouth-Canton schools educator named 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year

Superintendent Dr. Monica L. Merritt Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

(CBS DETROIT) - Monica L. Merritt, superintendent of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) was named the 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.

Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA) gives out the award annually, and the winner is selected by a panel of education stakeholders.

The award is presented to a superintendent in the state who shows continuous dedication to enhancing the lives of their students and the overall community.

As a part of the award, sponsor Michigan Virtual, will donate a $1,000 student scholarship in her honor.

"In her time at Plymouth-Canton, Dr. Merritt has shown her commitment to students, staff, and the community, and it's reflected in resume and her nomination for this award. We are very proud that Dr. Merritt is representing Michigan as this year's Superintendent of the Year," said MASA executive director Tina Kerr.

The district is one of the largest in the state with 15 elementary schools, five middle schools, three high schools, an alternative high school, virtual academy, early childhood and post-secondary programs.

The district serves more than 16,300 students.

Merritt became the school superintendent in 2015. Before becoming superintendent, she was an executive director of human resources, middle school principal, high school assistant principal, and assistant superintendent of human resources for P-CCS.

With the award, Merritt is in the running for the National Superintendent of the Year Award.

A committee will select four finalists later this year and the national winner will be named at the American Association of School Administrators' National Conference on Education next February.