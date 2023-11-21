Planned DTE Energy power outage in part of Oakland County scheduled for Wednesday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy customers in part of Oakland County will be without power for a few hours on Wednesday due to a planned outage.

The planned outage is scheduled to happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and affects customers in parts of Wolverine Lake, Walled Lake and Commerce Township.

According to DTE Energy, the planned outage is necessary for crews to complete electrical system repairs.

Customers who will be affected were sent the following message:

On November 22, we will be interrupting your power for about 2 hours beginning at 10 AM.



This outage is necessary so that we can safely complete some electrical system repairs.



During the outage, please unplug televisions, computers, and other sensitive electronics to prevent damage while the power is being restored.



We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.

For a map of the affected area, visit here.