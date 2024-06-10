1 killed, another injured after small plane crashes in Washtenaw County

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed, and another person was injured after a small plane crashed in Washtenaw County on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed at about 1:10 p.m. near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. Two people were on the plane at the time of the crash. FAA records show the plane is registered to Silvered Wings LLC in Howell.

The video below shows the plane's flight path:

Huron Valley Ambulance confirmed that one person died at the scene and the second person required extrication and was airlifted to the University of Michigan hospital.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation. The NTSB said an investigator is expected to be at the scene on Tuesday to examine the aircraft.

