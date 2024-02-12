Watch CBS News
Plane crashes into tree after burst of wind in Livingston County

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a pilot has survived after his plane crashed into trees in Livingston County on Monday.

The crash happened in the area of Eight Mile and Rushton roads in Green Oak Township. The fire department says they received a call at about 12:47 p.m. about a small yellow plane blown into trees.

Officials say the pilot attempted to land when the wind flipped the plane. The pilot was not injured in the crash.

"It's hard to land a small plane without being injured, so he did well to avoid any injuries," said Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry. 

green-oak-township-plane-crash-1.jpg

First published on February 12, 2024 / 6:10 PM EST

