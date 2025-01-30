Piston Automotive plans business expansion, creating 144 new jobs in Detroit

Aircraft crash in Washington; Detroit Police community policing program; and more top stories

Aircraft crash in Washington; Detroit Police community policing program; and more top stories

Aircraft crash in Washington; Detroit Police community policing program; and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Piston Automotive will expand operations at its Detroit facility, resulting in 144 new jobs.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the announcement Tuesday as part of a list of developments across Michigan that will create 732 new jobs and generate over $65 million in private investment. An announcement of the business plans for Pulse Primary Care also was part of the MEDC report.

Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund Board, said in the press release that Piston Automotive is an example of "solving complex issues" within its industry.

Piston Automotive, headquartered in Redford, specializes in vehicle systems ranging from powertrain to chassis. The company has manufacturing facilities in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. Its Detroit facility on Michigan Avenue opened in 1995.

The expansion involves manufacturing hydrogen fuel cells, supported by a Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant of $1.5 million.

"Vinnie Johnson and the Piston Group bringing hydrogen fuel cell production to this facility puts Detroit at the forefront of zero-emissions fuel cell production," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "It also continues the transformation of the former State Fairgrounds into a major employment center that is providing thousands of great job opportunities for Detroiters."

Kevin Johnson, President and CEO of the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, said his organization has worked with Piston Group for years. This expansion isn't just about the capital investment and great-paying jobs – it's about strengthening Detroit's role as a hub for mobility innovation and creating real career opportunities for our residents," the CEO said.

State officials estimate that nearly one-fifth of Michigan's workforce is employed in the auto industry, whether directly or indirectly.