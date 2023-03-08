Petition pushes for Faygo to be Michigan's official state drink

(CBS DETROIT) - Faygo has found its way into Michigan homes for more than a century.

To celebrate it, a petition on Change.org has started to make it the state's official drink. As of Tuesday evening, it has garnered 1,033 signatures, slightly short of its 1,500 goal.

"Today, Faygo is a staple of the Detroit area and has a strong following among fans of the brand and the hip-hop community. It is still owned and operated by the Feigenson family, and is known for its commitment to using high-quality ingredients and producing a wide range of delicious and unique flavors," read the petition.

Click here to view the petition.

Faygo was founded in 1907 by Russian immigrant bakers, Ben and Perry Feigenson. It was previously named The Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works until the name was shortened to Faygo in 1921.

By the 1960s, new flavors were added, as well as the diet Faygo pop and the launch of cans.

The company turned 100 in 2007 and in 2011, the Ohana line was added.