Pet Ownership 101 teaches Detroiter's proper pet care

(CBS DETROIT) - In a new effort to help Detroiters learn proper care of their pets, the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control and Detroit Libraries launched Pet Ownership 101.

The series of gatherings kicked off Monday at the Lincoln Detroit Public Library on Seven Mile Road. Volunteers from the DACC spoke to those in attendance about getting their pets spayed and neutered, microchipping them, and also answered other care questions.

Afterward, free pet food and treats were handed out to those who came.

The sessions are free, and future sessions will include veterinarians, animal behavior experts, or dog trainers.

"People come up and they don't know how to get a dog license. They didn't know they needed to have a rabies shot by law. So we wanted to kind of come out into the neighborhoods and get to people who live here and let them know about some of the regulations, but also about resources where they can get the free pet food, where they can take their dogs and cats to get exams, low-cost vetting. We know that there's a lot of things out there for people, but they may not know how to access them," says Dana Eldred, the executive director of DACC.

With Monday kicking off the series of sessions, another will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Lincoln Detroit Public Library.

Five more are scheduled through the rest of the year at the Edison Detroit Public Library at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 20.