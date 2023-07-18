Pepsi Pineapple being sold exclusively at Little Caesars this summer

(CBS DETROIT) - Does pineapple belong on pizza? Regardless of where you stand, Little Caesars is giving people a different way to enjoy pineapple and pizza with the Pineapple Pepsi beverage.

The limited-time drink will be exclusive to Little Caesars restaurants. The Pepsi Pineapple soda, which was made available to Little Caesars customers on Monday, July 17, is being sold in a 16-ounce can that features a "co-branded never-before-seen design."

The drink will be available in the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16-ounce can of Pepsi Pineapple and a large two-topping thin crust pizza when purchased online for $9.99.

"There's always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "Together with Pepsi, we're satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both."

This combo can be purchased from participating Little Caesars stores through the app and online, excluding third-party sites.