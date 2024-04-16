Pedestrian critically injured after struck by car in Metro Detroit Target store parking lot

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Shelby Township Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the parking lot of a Shelby Township Target store over the weekend.

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, a vehicle was heading westbound through the parking lot of the Target store at 26 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue when it struck a pedestrian walking southbound through the lot.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Jordan Haughee at 586-731-2121 ext. 333.