Pedestrian critically injured after struck by car in Metro Detroit Target store parking lot

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Shelby Township Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the parking lot of a Shelby Township Target store over the weekend. 

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, a vehicle was heading westbound through the parking lot of the Target store at 26 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue when it struck a pedestrian walking southbound through the lot.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Jordan Haughee at 586-731-2121 ext. 333. 

Sara Powers
Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 1:04 PM EDT

