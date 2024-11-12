Overdose death rates in Michigan declined in 2023, state health officials say

Strike averted at Michigan Medicine, Hinch named finalist for AL manager award and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan state officials say the overdose death rate decreased from 2,998 in 2022 to 2,826 in 2023.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the state's decline from 2021 to 2023 was also five times faster than the national decline during the same time period.

The state credits the decline to the launch of its Naxlone Direct Portal, which provides Narcan to community groups for free. Officials say the increase in access to fentanyl and xylazine test strips also contributed to the decrease in overdose deaths.

"Michigan is a leader in addressing opioid addiction and has been recognized for our harm reduction efforts by the National Governor's Association," MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. "We will continue investing in programs that further our efforts to save lives by decreasing substance use disorders, expanding treatment options and improving recovery success."

MDHHS officials say despite the decrease, there is still a racial gap. For instance, Black residents and American Indian/Alaskan Native residents are 2.8 and 2.2 times, respectively, more likely to die than White residents.

"The disparities in death rates reflect a broader systemic issue that is being addressed through targeted interventions in communities of color. MDHHS is taking a data-driven approach to ensure substance use disorder funding reaches communities with the highest need," the department said in a news release.