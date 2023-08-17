Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire, burn risk

(CBS DETROIT) - Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to the risk of catching fire or overheating after at least 23 fires were reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes 42 models of dehumidifiers. They are sold under the brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze.

The recalled products were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. They were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Menard's, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores throughout the country for between $110 and $400.

Officials say these dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire, causing fire and burn risks.

So far, at least 23 fires have been reported due to these dehumidifiers, along with 688 incidents of overheating and $168,000 in property damage.

Consumers should stop using the recalled dehumidifiers, unplug them and contact Gree for a full refund.

For more information and specific brands and model numbers included in the recall, visit here.