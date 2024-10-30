Watch CBS News
Organizations offering free rides to voting polls in Michigan

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Voting in person can be challenging for some voters who have difficulty finding transportation. Depending on where you are, there are some discounted and even free ways to get to the polls.

"It's really about, you know, giving access to voters and removing barriers," said Lolo Robison, the public information officer for the Capital Area Transit Authority (CATA). 

A 2021 study conducted by Harvard University found that access to a car dramatically increases the likelihood of a voter casting a ballot. Data shows that people with cars are more than twice as likely to vote as those without access. 

In Lansing, Robison says that's particularly important. 

"Some are coming from single car households, or no car households, and being able to provide them the transportation they need to get to the polls is very important to us and not just to the polls but to ballot drop boxes, to clerk's offices to get registered for early voting-- you name it," she said.

Here's a look at some of the organizations offering rides to the polls in Detroit:

In Lansing, CATA is offering free rides on election day and for each day of early voting.

"You just get on the bus and let them know you're here to vote and the trip is free-- there's no requirement for identification or proof of registration. That's not for us to determine. The trip is free," Robison said. 

More information on organizations offering rides to the polls is available online

