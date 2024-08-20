International organization pushes for faster water quality tests in Michigan lakes

(CBS DETROIT) - The International Joint Commission, a collaboration between the United States and Canada, calls for more precise water testing in our lakes.

Reports from the commission show that Michigan's water testing could be improved.

"Sometimes, unfortunately, today's beach closure or advisory is based on yesterday's water quality problem," said Allison Voglesong Zejnati, public affairs specialist with the commission.

The International Joint Commission reports that last year, about 200 of the 600 beaches in Michigan were monitored for bacteria. Much of that testing looks for indicators of contaminants rather than individual bacteria. The commission wants to see more precise testing and more rapid results.

"They'll take some water quality testing, they'll send it to the lab, they'll use Petri dishes and microscopes. We've got to do a culture of the bacteria to figure out how much was there, and then the next day, maybe 24, up to 48 hours later, they can determine if the amount is is too much in the water," Voglesong Zejanti said.

Experts say the danger for people and pets enjoying one of Michigan's 600 beaches isn't just smelling like lake water.

"People get gastrointestinal disease or diarrhea," said professor Joan Rose, who studies water research at Michigan State University. "We can also, though, get respiratory disease, eye infections, ear infections, skin infections. So there's a whole array of diseases from contaminated water."

The commission aims to reduce the number of people who get sick each year and learn more about the contaminants in our waterways. Professor Rose tells CBS News Detroit there can be many unsavory things floating around.

"One of the issues is that sewage brings in hundreds of different kinds of pathogens," she said. "So it could be caused from a virus, a bacteria, a parasite and these organisms can cause all these variety of diseases."

CBS News Detroit contacted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to learn more about testing improvements but has not heard back.

You can take a look at water quality tests by checking out BeachGuard.