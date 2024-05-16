Watch CBS News
One-year-old Michigan child suffers lacerations, bites on face after attacked by family's dogs

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 1-year-old Michigan child is in critical condition after being attacked by two of the family's dogs Wednesday night, police said. 

At about 9 p.m., Wixom officers responded to a home in the area of Nissen Court and W. Maple Road after the homeowner called to report the attack. 

The family's two pit bulls had attacked the homeowner and their 1-year-old grandchild, according to police.

When officers arrived, they discovered the one-year-old had bites on their face, forehead, lower back, and leg and several lacerations from the attack. 

The child was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, where they are in critical condition and awaiting surgery. 

Police say the homeowner's injuries were treated at the scene, and they refused to be taken to the hospital. 

Wixom police and the Oakland County Animal Control are investigating the incident. 

