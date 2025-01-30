One killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday at I-275 and I-94

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man is dead as the result of a crash Wednesday night at the ramp from southbound Interstate 275 to Interstate 94, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. to Detroit Regional Communication Center.

When state troopers arrived, they found the driver, identified as a 31-year-old man from Taylor, in the grass. Another person was giving him CPR. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Troopers learned the vehicle was southbound on I-275 at the exit ramp to westbound I-94 when it left the roadway between the ramps, went down the hill sideways and struck a utility pole.

The driver was ejected as a result of the crash.

Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the ramp lanes were closed until about 10:30 p.m.

The investigation is continuing.