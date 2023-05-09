Olga's Kitchen delivers hundreds of meals to teachers in Oakland County

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular Mediterranean restaurant is giving back to hundreds of educators in Oakland County for Teacher Appreciation Week.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to do something like this," said North Farmington High School principal Joe Greene.

Greene wants his staff to know that they matter.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"Teachers do not get near the recognition that they deserve on a number of levels. The work is so hard," Greene said.

To kick off Teacher Appreciation Week, nearly 300 meals from Olga's Kitchen were made fresh and delivered to teachers at three different schools in Oakland County. North Farmington High is one of them.

"One specific teacher in each of those schools has done an outstanding job and earned a top teacher in Oakland County award, so we really wanted to make sure that we said thank you to all of those folks and their team for all of their hard work and for inspiring the next generation," said Loredana Gianino, director of marketing for Olga's Kitchen.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Astronomy and earth sciences teacher Michael Bause is one of the instructors who received this recognition. He's been a teacher for 22 years.

"I still can't quite wrap my head around it. There are so many good teachers here that it's hard to believe that I would have been picked," Bause said.

Bause is blown away by the incredible honor and the delicious spread from Olga's Kitchen.

"I've only been thinking about snackers really for the last 24 hours, so I'm really looking forward to those," Bause joked.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

This Mediterranean meal means much more than just a simple lunch.

"This really blew them away. I think this really had a profound and powerful impact … and they definitely felt appreciated through this, so Olga's definitely helped us start the week with a home run," said Greene.

Teachers at Simonds Elementary School and West Bloomfield Middle School also received these meals.

Representatives from Olga's Kitchen say they plan to continue giving back to our educators and say this wouldn't be possible without the restaurant's "Feed a Hero" program.