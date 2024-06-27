Ohio woman sentenced for leaving threatening voicemail for Michigan lawmaker, officials say

Dearborn Heights faces shutdown, teen charged in connection to murder of deputy and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Ohio woman was sentenced Wednesday in connection to leaving a race-based death threat voicemail for a former Michigan lawmaker, officials said.

Sandra Bachman, 61, of Batavia, was sentenced in the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County to 23 months to five years in prison.

In June 2021, Bachman left a threatening voicemail to then-Michigan State Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson, which included death threats.

"You will die," Bachman said in the voicemail. "You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you.... You're going to die and I'm happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well."

Bachman pleaded guilty to an attempted threat of terrorism, ethnic intimidation and malicious use of telecommunication services in May. Under the plea agreement, Bachman was required to give a written apology to Johnson.

The 61-year-old woman also pleaded guilty in 54A District Court to malicious use of telecommunications services in connection with also leaving a threatening voicemail for Michigan State Senator Sarah Anthony. With the plea agreement, this sentence will run concurrently with her circuit court sentence.

"Threats made against elected officials are serious offenses and cannot be normalized," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "No public servant should have to sacrifice their own safety while working to serve the constituents they represent. My office remains committed to prosecuting these crimes to the fullest extent of the law."

Bachman's district court sentencing is scheduled for July 26.