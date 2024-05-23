Ohio man arrested after police chase ends in Michigan

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Ohio man was arrested early Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a chase through Monroe County, officials said.

The man, 30, allegedly fled the traffic stop in Toledo at around 2:13 a.m., drove northbound on I-75 and crossed state lines into Michigan.

Washington Township, Ohio, police contacted Monroe County dispatch to report that the vehicle had fled and the registered owner might have warrants.

Deputies deployed stop sticks when the vehicle passed LaPlasiance Road and took over the pursuit, which continued on I-75 into Wayne County.

The sheriff's office says deputies stopped pursuing the suspect vehicle at Dix Highway and I-75, but shortly after that, Michigan State Police located the vehicle on I-96 near Schaefer Highway.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County jail. Officials say his name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 734-240-7567.