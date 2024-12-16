Sterling Heights officials to finalize plans for Lakeside Mall redevelopment

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The redevelopment of the former Lakeside Mall site has been planned for more than a decade.

The Sterling Heights City Council on Tuesday is expected to finalize the development plan for the Lakeside Town Center.

"It's super exciting; I mean, the future of Lakeside City Center will be transformative," said City Manager Mark Vanderpool.

The city council Tuesday night will potentially approve the master plan for the redevelopment of the 104-acre site.

"Our city council will be considering approval of the master development agreement, so just as it implies, it is the important agreement that will be the next step in getting to development of this super exciting project," Vanderpool said.

The city released the rendering of the massive transformation over the summer. It includes a mixed-use development with residential, commercial, and retail options.

"The economic impact of this project alone will be over 1,000 jobs, hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments, not to mention tax revenue," Vanderpool said.

While the plans to finalize the master plan are underway, non-profit organizations are already reaping the benefits.

Wesley Wood, the administrative director of Heritage Church, said the developers, Lionheart Capital and Out of the Box Ventures, contacted the church to donate items inside the mall.

"We were able to receive some stanchions, some ladders, and a host of other items, and as a profit, you survive off the generosity of others and or other organizations, so to be able to receive these items for free was absolutely amazing," Wood said.

Wood said one of the most significant donations was stainless steel sinks, which will directly benefit the church's ability to provide support to the community.

"Two items we got that we will be able to put to use are the stainless steel sinks and the shelving units. We have a food pantry at the church, and we feed approximately 150 families per week," Woods said.

However, with the donated items, Wood said the church is able to give back much more.

"That will go a long way in helping us serve even more families in the community," Wood said.

Meanwhile, Vanderpool said it cannot be stated enough how much of a positive impact this development will have on the entire region.

"This will be one of the largest development projects in southeastern Michigan, and certainly the largest in Macomb county," he said.