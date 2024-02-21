Watch CBS News
Off-duty Detroit police officer arrested for alleged drunk driving

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit police officer has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Clinton Township.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed the arrest, which occurred on Feb. 18. The officer has been placed on administrative duty pending investigation by internal affairs.

"These alleged actions are disappointing. There is a high standard of conduct that all Detroit Police Officers have sworn to uphold. Under no circumstances will the DPD condone acts of drunk driving by any of its members," DPD said in a statement.

Clinton Township police responded to a traffic crash and determined the driver was under the influence. The officer notified police that they were a member of DPD.

Authorities did not release any further details.

