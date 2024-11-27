Oakland County woman quitting her job after winning $2 million on scratch-off ticket

2-year-old shot in Detroit, a look at your Thanksgiving forecast and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 47-year-old Oakland County woman says she plans to quit her job and take a vacation after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Ace of Spades instant game.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at Perry's Palace, located at 411 North Perry Street in Pontiac.

"I buy lottery tickets regularly, always hoping to win big," the woman said in a statement. "When I scratched off my Ace of Spades ticket and saw I won $2 million, I was thrilled and couldn't believe it was real! I called my mom right away to tell her the big news."

The woman elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. She plans to quit her job, take a vacation and save the rest of her winnings.

"Winning is a huge relief and is going to allow me to quit my job and relax," said the player.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $39 million playing Ace of Spades since the game launched in April. Prizes range from $20 to $2 million, and more than $68 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including two $2 million top prizes.