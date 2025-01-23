Oakland County road commission working to keep streets clean amid cold weather

(CBS DETROIT) - With the latest winter weather in Metro Detroit, many drivers have experienced difficult road conditions.

Craig Bryson, senior communications manager of the Road Commission for Oakland County, says the department has been working long hours trying to stay ahead of the icy conditions, but the heavy snow and freezing temperatures are making things harder.

"The biggest challenge for us last night was the timing of the snow," Bryson said. "It came just before and during rush hour, and that's the worst-case scenario. We've been out all night, but when traffic starts to pick up, we can't get through the rush hour traffic faster than anybody else."

Despite efforts to keep the roads as clear as possible, freezing temperatures overnight brought them right back to square one.

"Having had those low temperatures for a couple of days, there was some good hard pack on some of the roads, so while the salt was finally working, it took a while for that salt to sort of eat away the hard pack. Especially on those local roads," Bryson said.

The road commission says drivers also have to do their part. That means being patient with their crews and making room for them on the road. Above anything, he says people need to remember to adjust their driving based on the conditions outside.

"Our crews have been working around the clock all week. They are very dedicated to this. None of us want to see crashes. None of us want to see anybody sliding off the road We will do everything we can to prevent that," Bryson said. "We appreciate the public's patience as we struggle with these challenging weather conditions. We also ask people to continue to slow down and be cautious. We will do everything we can, but that doesn't guarantee there's not going to be some icy patches so please slow down and presume there will be some (icy patches) and drive with caution, please."