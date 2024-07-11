Oakland County Road Commission encouraging volunteers to "Adopt-A-Road" this weekend

"Adopt-A-Road" program kicks off this weekend in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Road Commission will begin its annual week-long "Adopt-A-Road" program this weekend.

The program occurs three times a year: the first is in the spring from April 13-21, the second is in the summer from July 13-21, and the third is in the fall from Sept. 21-29.

Volunteers spread out in 368 groups and adopt roughly 568 miles of roads across Oakland County to pick up trash and debris.

The road commission provides training for everyone involved and supplies trash bags and orange safety vests.

Officials with the road commission ask volunteers to participate in two of the three clean-up dates throughout the year. They say it's a great way to keep our communities clean, safe, and beautiful.

"This is a great opportunity for people to get involved in their own community, beautify the community, help out along the roads. It's really a positive thing. It's a great way for the road commission to interact with the communities and the people that we serve, and a way for people to give back to their own community," said Oakland County Road Commission senior communications manager Craig Bryson.

If you'd like to adopt a road, you can reach out to the Oakland County Road Commission to find out what roads are still available.

The program kicks off this Saturday, July 13 through Sunday, July 21.