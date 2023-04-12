Oakland County man charged with stealing 15 guns from Pontiac home

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "This is disturbing on so many levels," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Sheriff Bouchard is referring to the recent arrest of Tyler Zalman, 31, after a search warrant of his residence turned up stolen guns and drugs as well as a disturbing picture of his young son with a gun pointed in his direction.

According to a criminal complaint, a burglary took place at a home on Ruth Avenue in Pontiac, where 15 guns were stolen from a safe that was broken into with a sledgehammer and a crowbar.

The homeowner told investigators that three individuals had access to the home when we was away. Two of the three agreed to interview with police, however, Zalman did not.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department then obtained a search warrant of Zalman's residence. There they discovered the stolen guns and cocaine.

According to the complaint, the ATF and the sheriff's department found pictures on Zalman's phone that indicated he planned on selling the stolen guns.

There were several pictures found in his phone of him posing with the guns as well as a pictures that showed his 1-year-old son standing next to a table with a gun pointed towards him. Sheriff Bouchard said he was stunned when he saw that picture in particular.

"Absolutely nuts. I mean this guy has so many problems going on in his life and is a danger to so many people, it's super important he gets held accountable and I think put away for a long time," Sheriff Bouchard said.

Zalman is being held on a $500,000 bond and is charged with seven felonies.