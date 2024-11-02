Oakland County man arrested after alleged sexual assault, police say

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

(CBS DETROIT) – A 26-year-old Hazel Park man is in jail after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Hazel Park police say the woman, 34, reported the assault early Wednesday morning.

The woman, 34, told Hazel park police she met the man a week before the alleged assault and went on a date several days after meeting.

On Tuesday night, the woman met the man at his apartment. According to police, the woman made it known she did not want to have any sexual relations, but the man refused and assaulted her.

The woman drove to the police department Wednesday just after 2 a.m. to report the assault. Police say she was interviewed and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Later that morning, the man was located and arrested. Police say they executed a search warrant of the apartment and found evidence of the assault.

The man is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was arraigned on Friday, police say. His bond is set at $10,000 and will be required to have a GPS tether and no contact with the woman when released.

If convicted, the man could face up to 15 years in prison.