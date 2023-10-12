Oak Park increasing security after Hamas attack on Israel

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oak Park is stepping up its security and increasing patrols around synagogues and throughout the Jewish community in light of the Hamas terror attack on Israel.

Local officials say it's just a precautionary step.

Almost half of the community members in Oak Park identify as Jewish, so city leaders want to make sure they are safe and comfortable.

City leaders said they feel like the city is on high alert and watching what's going on very closely.

No threats have been made after the attack, but the city is being proactive.

Police are actively watching social media for threats, and there are more patrols in neighborhoods throughout Oak Park.

Erik Tingate, the city manager for Oak Park, said what's happened in Israel has shaken up the whole community.

"I think the one thing that, of course, we want people to see overtly is that we are here and that we are, you know, we are not taking a backseat approach to this, that we're being very proactive," said Tingate. "So people, you know, people need to be safe. Of course, they also need to feel safe. So, we want to make sure that they know that we are here and doing everything in our power to make sure that their safety is ensured."

Tingate said everyone in the community is trying to look out for one another, and added safety is the number one priority.

"For me personally, of course, it's been a whirlwind," said Tingate. "Let's just say that. But I have received those calls. And, you know, I've also received the calls from people who may not be members of that community who are just generally concerned. I mean, obviously, events that are happening around the world are very concerning right now."

Oak Park joins many other cities across the country that are increasing security because of the Hamas attack on Israel.