Novi man says loved ones nearly killed in Turkey, some still missing after earthquake

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For 47-year-old Ersagun Atilgan, of Novi, his mind is on his family less than 24 hours after an earthquake erupted in Turkey.

"Family, they are number one, kids they are number one," Atilgan said.

He could not help but have his eyes glued to the TV screen.

"Over 5,000 buildings and each building is in the apartment of 20 stories, 14 stories high," he said.

However, three weeks after visiting his cousins back home, his heart is heavy.

"We were there (in Turkey) for Christmas to see the family. We saw our cousins," he said.

Altigan says his wife received a call Sunday night that left both of them speechless and in shock. It was family back home in Turkey saying that some of Altigan's loved ones were on the top floor of a building before it collapsed.

"One of my cousins, she is an engineer. She is living by herself. She was on the top floor (the 14th floor). Luckily, she was on the top floor living in one of those bedrooms close to the edge. That's why they saved her first. Her legs were broken and she had bruises but she was saved early," Altigan said.

Unfortunately, one of his cousins, who was on the 10th floor of the same building, is believed to still be stuck underneath the rubble.

"My other cousin and his wife, no news. We couldn't hear from him. I talked to my uncle. He is still running the emergency responses. He thinks they are still under the rubble because they start from the top floor and literally going floor by floor," Altigan said.

He says he hopes they can find not only his loved ones who are still missing but the thousands of others who have gone unaccounted for.

CBS News Detroit: "What is going through your mind as this is still unfolding?"

Altigan: "Spending time with the loved ones because it may be the last time you see them. Sometimes, it's tough. It may be the last time you tell your cousins goodbye.

"That's what comes to mind. Taking care of the people you love," Altigan said.

A list of ongoing local efforts to help those impacted by the earthquakes can be found below: