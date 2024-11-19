Novi police investigating series of home invasions believed to be linked to South American gangs

(CBS DETROIT) — Novi police are investigating a series of home invasions over the last month that they believe are being committed by members of South American transnational gangs.

According to police, the four separate home invasions took place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 15, including two last week. The home invasions happened between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and targeted homes that had wooded areas and fields directly behind them. The homeowners were not at home at the time of the invasions.

During the first break-in on Oct. 31, police say suspects broke the rear window of a home in the 40000 block of Revello Court near Beck and Eight Mile roads.

The second home invasion happened on Nov. 2, when suspects broke the rear window of a home in the 40000 block of Vento Drive near Garfield and Eight Mile roads.

Police say two other home invasions occurred on Nov. 15. The first break-on happened on the 20000 block of Pomino Drive near Garfield and Eight Mile roads, when suspects broke the window of a second-story bathroom. Another break-in happened later that night when suspects broke the rear window of a home on the 20000 block of Turnberry Boulevard near Haggerty and Eight Mile roads.

Novi police say the methods used and items stolen in the home invasions are similar to other home invasions in Oakland County and Metro Detroit communities that have been connected to South American transnational gangs.

"It is believed the suspects conduct surveillance on the residences prior to breaking in to ensure the homeowners will not be home and utilize technology that jams wi-fi signals, preventing security systems from being effective," police said in a release.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Novi police at 248-348-7100.