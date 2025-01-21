Novi utilizes brine solution to keep roads clear of ice during single-digit temperatures

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - When temperatures get into the single digits, public works departments have to use different strategies than just salt to keep roads safe for drivers.

Novi Department of Public Works says salt can be up to 90% less effective when the temperatures drop to around 5 degrees.

Some of the same trucks the department uses to pour salt can also pour a salt and water mixture called "brine." The brine mixed in the tank is nearly one-quarter salt. Depending on the weather, it can be used alone, sprayed on top of rock salt, or even mixed with beet juice.

"Depending on how the storm comes in, we're going to try to pretreat the roadway if possible. If we know the roads are really cold and there's going to be a warm spell coming in, we're going to treat that road so we don't get bonding to the pavement," said Novi Public Works Field operations manager Mike Wiktorowski.

While that makes it easier for plows to clear snow, it can lose effectiveness and refreeze in prolonged single-digit temperatures. Wiktorowski says they'll avoid using liquids if they can.

"What I always want to default to is mechanical snow removal, so we're going to use the plows, the wing blade, the underbody plow. Once I do that, I lay down the salt with a pre-wet brine so it activates that salt," he said.

These methods are used when needed in Michigan, and they're similar to ones used regularly in some of the coldest parts of the country, like Bismarck, North Dakota, where their week started with temperatures around -20 degrees.

"Typically, when it gets to 15 degrees or dropping, we won't use salt at all. We'll just use our salt sand mixture which is 90% sand and 10% salt. We also use our beet brine mixture which is 80% salt mixture and 20% beet heat," said Bismarck Public Works crew leader Chad Schiermeister.

The sand adds traction to slick roads when it's too cold for salt to melt the ice. Wiktorowski says they're not using any beet juice for this cold snap because it could freeze.