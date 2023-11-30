Watch CBS News
Authorities search for suspects accused of damaging Northville Township police surveillance camera

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for at least five suspects accused of damaging a Northville Township police surveillance camera.

Authorities say at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 19, the suspects allegedly damaged the camera that was used to monitor a township-owned building in the area of Legacy Park.

The site was formerly a state psychiatric hospital, according to police. The camera was monitoring the building due to continuous break-ins and damage to the structure.

Police say the camera captured the suspects in the area in the area. Audio also captured one of the suspects identifying the camera before it cuts out.

Investigators released footage from the camera. You can view it below:

Authorities search for suspects accused of damaging Northville Township police surveillance camera 00:40

Police responded to the scene and found the damaged property.

The suspects are described as two women and three men in their late teens to early 20s. One of the female suspects was wearing a distinct pair of Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northville Township Police Detective Bureau at 248-349-9400 and reference case No. 23-30863.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 6:39 PM EST

