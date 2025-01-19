New report reveals major financial struggles for Detroit arena workers

(CBS DETROIT) — Even though Saturday night was a major disappointment for Detroit Lions fans, the city still benefitted with a massive influx to the local economy.

But some of the workers at local arena's and stadiums like Ford Field say this success isn't trickling down to them.

A new report from Wayne State University looked at the job quality of workers at Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars Arena, and the results aren't great.

"All of these teams and arenas are thriving, but the workers are being forgotten, and they're the ones that are providing the safety, they're the ones that are cleaning, they're the ones that are preparing and cooking the food," said Christian Gary, an SEIU Local 1 organizing coordinator.

This new report from Wayne State is showing that two-thirds of arena workers describe living paycheck-to-paycheck, and more than half of arena workers live near or below the federal poverty line. All while the Red Wings, Pistons, Tigers and Lions are bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars into the Detroit economy every year.

Saturday's playoff game at Ford Field was estimated to bring in $65 million in tourism dollars to the Motor City.

A woman who works at all three major Detroit venues says she needs to work multiple jobs just to stay afloat.

"I say a lot of us work multiple jobs with the arenas because we have to provide for our families, and it's challenging because it's taking time away from our families," said Porcha Perry.

On average, cleaning and game day staff earn under $15 per hour. That's well below the living wage in Detroit, which is estimated to be roughly $20.42 per hour.

This struggle is why the Detroit City Council has approved the Industry Standards Boards to help sports arena employees receive basic health, safety and other job standards.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield says teams like the Lions have been doing a great job representing Detroit, and they deserve recognition, but so do all the arena workers. And that's why she sponsored the Sports Arena Standards Board of Detroit.