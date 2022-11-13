New music, art venue opening in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - "Big Pink" is ready to put their name on the Detroit music and art world.

The new venue is preparing to open its doors during opening weekend on November 25th and 26th.

"Detroit has such a rich history in the music world," says co-owner Maher Hachem.

"From motown, rock-n-roll, to the techno and electronic world, we want to show people that you know the music scene is still thriving out here," Hachem added.

Maher Hachem and Toby Murray are the visionaries who had the dream to renovate the venue. Turning that dream into reality was years in the making.

It finally happened due in no small part to their unique and special relationship. Hachem and Murray, who both grew up here in Metro Detroit, have been best friends since third grade.

"It maybe allows us to be a little more frank with each other and understand that, like, neither one of us is going anywhere," Murray says.

The pandemic didn't make it easy. However, it did give them time to rip up old carpet, build, paint and completely re-invent the building.

Maher and Murray say the plan for Big Pink is to focus on local talent, marrying electronic music and art and featuring homegrown DJ's.

"Stepping into this role has been a huge learning experience and I'm proud of how Maher and I have been able to roll with the punches and actually get this place open because it takes so much foresight," Murray says.

"The space has been a journey. We've been working on it for about two years right now and it's so funny because we put so much time and effort into it and we haven't even really started yet. We haven't even opened the doors," Hachem added.