New Michigan clean energy bill package aims to reset standards, commit to environmental justice

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky introduced new clean energy legislation on Wednesday.

The package of three bills, which build on Governor Gretchen Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate plan, aims to set more aggressive climate goals and provide cleaner, more affordable energy.

"We are seeing increased climate events, and I think that we need to take bold action to try and combat that and try to make sure that this is still going to be a safe, clean, amazing environment for generations to come," said Pohutsky.

The three bills, introduced by Pohutsky and fellow state representatives Abraham Aiyash and Betsy Coffia, would increase renewable energy, reset standards and require utility regulators to hear and respond to underserved communities.

"My legislation looks at the energy waste reduction, but also ensures that as we're moving through the process of moving away from carbon and fossil fuels, we are being diligent about making sure that poor communities, urban communities, are not getting the last end of that transition," said Aiyash.

Although Pohutsky did say the legislation has some bipartisan support, State Sen. Jim Runestad tells CBS News Detroit he feels her package of bills might not work in practice.

"Equity means using social policy to smash through all these social engineering concepts that have nothing to do with what's the right thing for energy for the people of Michigan," he said.