New Detroit drop-in center aims to help homeless residents

(CBS DETROIT) — The winter months are fast approaching, and it's getting colder outside. That means more homeless individuals will be seeking shelter.

There are services in Detroit that can help, including a new drop-in site.

Renovations are underway inside an 11,000-square-foot warehouse, which will serve as a drop-in center for those struggling with homelessness.

"It's becoming available so quickly, it's going to impact a lot of people who just are sitting in their cars and don't have the money to keep the car running while they warm up during the day," said William White, a case manager with Cass Community Social Services.

When all the work is done, the space will include a living room, a dining room for meals, six bathrooms with shower stalls, a laundry area and office space.

"They will sleep in a separate building. So this is really so they have space to spread out and handle, you know, task of daily living during the daytime and then sleep somewhere else," said the Rev. Faith Fowler, executive director of Cass Community Social Services.

It's all thanks to a $3.5 million grant from the city of Detroit that will run the program for a year and a half.

"Not only run the program but to run it the right way, to have mental health workers, to have physical doctors, to have case managers for housing, you know, to have all the resources here," Fowler said.

Advocates say the number of people who are homeless has only increased in the last two years, and many shelters are at capacity or over.

"I've seen people get into a shelter immediately because of a domestic violence need. But then I've also seen individuals it takes up to almost a month to get an open bed available," White said.

Another new service available is the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries 24/7 hotline.

"Twenty-four hour phone line answered by a live person 24 hours and also we will send a van within the city. of Detroit if somebody does not have transportation to come to a shelter," said Chad Audi, CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

The shelter has also increased its capacity with 100 more beds.

All these services and resources help get people into a safe space.

The new drop-in site is opening on December 16th.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries will announce a dedicated number for the 24/7 hotline on Monday, but until then, you can call 313-993-4700