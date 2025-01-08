Michigan Mega Millions lottery player wins $1 million

If you win the jackpot, here's what you should do next

(CBS DETROIT) - A Mega Millions lottery player has won $1 million in Tuesday's drawing, the Michigan Lottery reports.

"A Michigan Lottery player is starting the new year off with a big boost to their bank account after winning $1 million in last night's Mega Millions drawing!" Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in the announcement.

This is Michigan's first Mega Millions winner in the "Match 5" prize bracket for 2025.

The five white balls that were matched were 20-24-33-39-48.

The winning ticket was bought at the Shell gas station at 37820 Green St., New Baltimore. Lottery officials say the winner should contact the Lottery's Player Relations division office at (844) 917-6325. The player has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

This was the top winnings for Tuesday's drawing, as no one won the Mega Millions jackpot and only one player reached the $1 million prize. A player has to pick the correct numbers for all five white balls, plus the "mega ball" number, in order to win the rolling jackpot.

The next drawing in the Mega Millions game is Friday night, with an estimated jackpot of $77 million. Each ticket is $2, with a $1 "Megaplier" option.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states along with Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.