New $23 million Detroit housing project opens near Michigan Central

Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories

Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories

Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A new $23 million mixed-use housing project has been completed near the newly renovated Michigan Central.

The Brooke on Bagley is a mixed-use and mixed-income housing development at 2420 Bagley. It consists of 78 apartments, 16 of which are affordable housing units, and more than 2,100 square feet of retail space.

The building is less than a mile from the newly renovated Michigan Central and, according to the city, will bring " much-needed affordable housing" to Detroit's Southwest neighborhood.

The exterior of The Brooke on Bagley housing development. City of Detroit

"Just a few days ago, we celebrated the reopening of Michigan Central Station and today we celebrate the opening of this beautiful new mixed use, mixed income building just a few steps away. People living in The Brooke on Bagley will be within easy walking distance of the Southwest Greenway and riverfront, Michigan Central and Roosevelt Park, Mexicantown and Corktown. With its great location and amenities, this will be city living at its best."

The development was done by Woodburn Partners, a Detroit-based Minority Business Enterprise development company led by Clifford Brown. Gensler Detroit led the design. The project includes 38 one-bedroom, three two-bedroom, and 37 studio apartments.

According to the housing development website, studio apartments start at $1,344 a month, one-bedroom apartments at $1,366 and two-bedroom units at $2,200 a month.

In addition, there will also be 16 affordable housing units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income.

It also has a fitness center, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a dog park for residents.

A unit inside The Brooke on Bagley, a new housing development near Michigan Central Station. City of Detroit

The city says turning the vacant lot into housing will give Detroiters the opportunity to participate in the changes in the Corktown and Southwest neighborhoods.

"We are thrilled to see this project come to life; it's a vital and much-needed addition to the thriving Southwest Detroit community," said John Jourden, Architectural Design Director at Gensler Detroit. "What was once a vacant lot is now positioned to be an equitable, active hub for community and hospitality-driven living at the nexus of Mexicantown and Hubbard Richard."

The Brooke on Bagley was made possible through the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, a $150 million partnership between Invest Detroit, a nonprofit, and the city that is supported by six corporate funders and multiple philanthropic organizations to invest in housing development projects, parks, commercial corridors, streetscapes and opportunities for local small business owners of color.

"The Brooke on Bagley is a welcome addition to Corktown, another key investment in this redeveloping, resurgent neighborhood," said Damon Hodge, Senior Loan Officer for Capital Impact Partners, part of the Momentus Capital branded family of organizations. "Clifford is bringing new, modern housing — including affordable housing units — so that more Detroiters have the opportunity to enjoy Corktown. We've been proud to work with Clifford for years. His impact on Detroit will resonate for years, both through developments like this and from his incredible mentorship of the diverse developers who participate in our Equitable Development Initiative."