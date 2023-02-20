Nessel, state health officials share resources for Michiganders following MSU shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel shared mental health resources and are encouraging residents to take care of themselves following the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13.

Following a tragedy like a school shooting, it is typical for people to experience emotions in different ways. Some people may experience "survivor guilt," which involves feeling bad they escaped a tragic event, while others did not.

"The violent attack at MSU last week has shaken us all, and in the aftermath of a tragedy such as this, no one is untouched," said Nessel. "There are many resources available for students and parents alike who may be struggling. Dealing with the grief, shock and trauma after a tragic event can take time, and I encourage anyone impacted to utilize these tools and to take care of themselves."

Elizabeth Hertel, Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says while no one should have to go through this, it is important to focus on mental health needs following a tragic event, and she encourages anyone affected to use available resources to process the tragedy.

Here are some tips from Nessel and the MDHHS that may help people cope following the MSU shooting:

Talk about it. Ask for support from people who care about you and who will listen. Michigan has numerous Hotlines available at no cost to help. MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Hotline

Crisis Services available 24/7

517-355-8270 – press "1" Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham

Walk-In or Call 24 Hours a Day

517-346-8460 or 800-372-8460 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Chat Online

Call or Text 988

