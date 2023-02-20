Nessel, state health officials share resources for Michiganders following MSU shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel shared mental health resources and are encouraging residents to take care of themselves following the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13.
Following a tragedy like a school shooting, it is typical for people to experience emotions in different ways. Some people may experience "survivor guilt," which involves feeling bad they escaped a tragic event, while others did not.
"The violent attack at MSU last week has shaken us all, and in the aftermath of a tragedy such as this, no one is untouched," said Nessel. "There are many resources available for students and parents alike who may be struggling. Dealing with the grief, shock and trauma after a tragic event can take time, and I encourage anyone impacted to utilize these tools and to take care of themselves."
Elizabeth Hertel, Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says while no one should have to go through this, it is important to focus on mental health needs following a tragic event, and she encourages anyone affected to use available resources to process the tragedy.
Here are some tips from Nessel and the MDHHS that may help people cope following the MSU shooting:
- Talk about it. Ask for support from people who care about you and who will listen. Michigan has numerous Hotlines available at no cost to help.
- MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Hotline
Crisis Services available 24/7
517-355-8270 – press "1"
- Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham
Walk-In or Call 24 Hours a Day
517-346-8460 or 800-372-8460
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
Chat Online
Call or Text 988
- MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Hotline
- Strive for balance. When a tragedy occurs, it's easy to become overwhelmed and have a negative or pessimistic outlook. Balance that viewpoint by reminding yourself of people and events that are meaningful and encouraging.
- Turn it off and take a break. Limit the amount of news you take in. While getting the news informs you, being overexposed to it can increase stress.
- Honor your feelings. It is common to have a range of emotions after a traumatic incident.
- Take care of yourself. Engage in healthy behaviors to enhance your ability to cope with excessive stress.
- Help others or do something productive. Locate resources in your community for ways you can help people who have been affected by this incident or have other needs. Please be wary of bad actors who may take advantage of this tragedy for their own financial gain. Learn what to look out for with our Disaster Relief and Charity Scams Alert.
- Be patient. Remember that grief is a long process. Give yourself time to experience your feelings and to recover.
for more features.