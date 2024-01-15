Need for emergency housing in Metro Detroit is critical during winter season

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Emergency shelter is a growing need in these frigid temperatures. At Lighthouse in Pontiac, people facing homelessness have a place they can call home, and right now, that need is critical.

"In the summer, folks have other options right, folks have the ability to be outside even if it's a last resort. Or being in a home where maybe electricity isn't there, it's still suitable to some extent," said Jessie Polito, director of emergency services at Lighthouse. "When we get cold, you know winter months that not an option. Especially in subzero temperatures, you can't be outside. You know living in a home without electricity is not an option you know not safe for any children or anybody."

That's why Polito said Lighthouse is working to expand its resources for people looking for emergency shelter during the winter months.

"We have plans that we are working on right now to increase shelter beds because we know that even though there is an increase for family shelter in the winter time, there is need throughout the year," she said.

Lighthouse is open seven days per week, and they can provide up to 18 families with emergency shelter at a time.

Polito also said they were able to provide a daytime warming center over the weekend at one of their locations and are working with their community partners to find ways to expand their warming center options throughout this winter season.

If you are facing homelessness, you can find more information about Lighthouse at Lighthousemi.org.