Nearly 400 workers at Antolin Interiors USA in Howell vote to join UAW

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Almost 400 workers at Antolin Interiors USA in Howell voted to join UAW Local 163, Region 1A on Jan. 30, according to a press release.

The works launched their organizing drive in October 2023 after "years of disrespect and unacceptable working conditions," the press release states.

The workers make instrument panels and door panels for Ford, GM, Stellantic, and PACCAR.

"Our organizing efforts at Antolin Howell have been successful. Our members chose to organize after many losses to the company," said James Matheny, a materials worker. "We lose eight hours per week of our weekly total if we have a day off or even a holiday. Favoritism is rampant and policy is manipulated. We are now Union Brothers & Sisters. We can fight for a fair contract and work with the company, so we all succeed!"