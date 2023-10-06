Watch CBS News
National Pizza Month: Celebrate with these 5 Metro Detroit favorites

By Aaron Amos

/ CBS Detroit

National Pizza Month: Pizza Cat
National Pizza Month: Pizza Cat 04:10

(CBS DETROIT) - October is National Pizza Month! Join us as we explore the heartwarming stories of entrepreneurs and their local pizzerias that are deeply ingrained in their communities.

From mouthwatering menus to exclusive CBS viewer deals, discover the flavor and tradition that make these neighborhood gems a slice of life. Throughout this month – check back for more special segments and deals!

Rocco's Pizza Oak Park  

National Pizza Month: Rocco's Pizzeria 04:38

Màre Mediterranean

National Pizza Month: Màre Mediterranean 02:52

Happy's Pizza

National Pizza Month: Happy's Pizza 03:33

PizzaPapalis

National Pizza Month: PizzaPapalis 03:19

Pizza Cat

National Pizza Month: Pizza Cat 04:10

First published on October 6, 2023 / 3:39 PM

