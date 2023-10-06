National Pizza Month: Celebrate with these 5 Metro Detroit favorites

(CBS DETROIT) - October is National Pizza Month! Join us as we explore the heartwarming stories of entrepreneurs and their local pizzerias that are deeply ingrained in their communities.

From mouthwatering menus to exclusive CBS viewer deals, discover the flavor and tradition that make these neighborhood gems a slice of life. Throughout this month – check back for more special segments and deals!

Rocco's Pizza Oak Park

Màre Mediterranean

Happy's Pizza

PizzaPapalis

Pizza Cat