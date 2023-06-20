Here's how to keep pets safe during emergencies, according to Michigan State Police

(CBS DETROIT) - June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division are urging pet owners to create emergency kits to ensure pets are safe during a disaster.

MSP recommends adding the following items to the kit:

Pet food, water, and bowls

Pet carrier, leash, and collar

Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet

Immunization, veterinary records, and pet medications

First Aid Kit

Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians, and out-of-town friends and family

Toys, rope, and sanitation bags

State police also urge residents to bring their pets inside, separate cats and dogs as anxiety may affect their behavior, feed them moist canned food so they will need less water, and have extra newspapers for sanitary purposes.

"Emergencies and disasters can happen quickly and unexpectedly and may force you to leave your home for an extended period of time," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. "Pets are often overlooked when creating an emergency plan. This is a good reminder to take a few moments to consider what you will do and where you will go with your pets during an incident."